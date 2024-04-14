Macauley Bonne named Man of The Match as Cambridge battle for survival

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward, Macauley Bonne on Saturday scored an equaliser for English Football League One side Cambridge United in a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletics.

Bonne found the back of the net four minutes into the second half to level matters for his side, which had gone to the breather trailing one nil.

Saturday’s game saw Bonne marking his return in the starting lineup and he did not disappoint as he gave a stellar performance which saw him being named Man of The Match.

Bonne applauded his team for salvaging a point, saying it is key in their battle for survival.

“Coming from behind shows we are going through right direction, we are not where we wanted to be but yeah we are pushing.

“Now we have to rest and focus on the next game on Tuesday,” Bonne said.

With five games to go, the relegation battle continues for Cambridge United, who moved five points clear off the red zone although another tough assignment against Bristol Rovers awaits them on Tuesday evening.