Macauley Bonne’s efforts in vain as Charlton Athletic relegated

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean striker, Macauley Bonne might have finished as the top scorer in his debut season at English Football League Championship side Charlton Athletic but his efforts were in vain after the London club was relegated to League One on Wednesday night.

Bonne played 79 minutes as Charlton were hammered 4-0 by champions and Premier League-bound Leeds United to slide back into the League One after only one season in England’s second-tier division.

The defeat against Leeds ensured Charlton finished the season third from bottom with 48 points from 46 games.

For Bonne, it was a season which started with so much promise after a scoring streak earlier in the campaign plus a late burst after the restart which ensured he finished as the top goalscorer in his debut season with the Addicks.

The 24 year-old Warriors striker scored 11 goals in 33 appearances following his breakthrough move from then fifth tier English National League side Leyton Orient.

Unless he gets an offer elsewhere, Bonne, who has recently been linked with moves to the English Premier League will be playing in England’s third tier League One next season.

Meanwhile, there is also no joy for injured Warriors defender Tendai Darikwa, whose Nottingham Forest missed a play-off spot after they were walloped 4-1 by Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Forest finished seventh and will remain in the Championship while Swansea City, who are home to Zimbabwean teenager Tivonge Rushesha sneaked to the playoffs on the final day with a 4-1 win over Andy Rinomhota’s Reading.

Rushesha is knocking on the doors of a regular first team spot at Swansea and was recently named on the bench for the first time in a Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Another Warriors star, Marvelous Nakamba, is bracing for the Premier League’s Super Sunday as his Aston Villa are targeting to survive relegation.

Villa, who are fourth from bottom and are only above the relegation zone courtesy of a mere goal advantage, play West Ham at the London Stadium hoping to get a result that keeps them in the top-flight.

They have 34 points, the same as Watford who play Arsenal at the Emirates on the same day.