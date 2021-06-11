Macheso Celebrates Birthday In Surprise Philanthropic Work

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SUNGURA maestro, Alick Macheso Thursday celebrated his birthday through some charity work at an orphanage in Mutare.

For his 53rd birthday, the ‘Madhawu’ hitmaker travelled to the Eastern Highlands capital city to surprise his young fans at Chidavana Children’s Centre, Zimunya, Mutare.

He spent his special day cheering up his fans at the home where he also brought groceries.

Macheso, who had a tough upbringing himself, always finds time to assist the economically vulnerable.

Some had never met him in person but were great fans of his music.

Speaking to a local publication, Macheso said, “This year I decided to celebrate my birthday in the Eastern Highlands capital where I am going to spend the greater part of the day at an orphanage in Zimunya area meeting the youngsters and just cheer them up.

“There are some young fans who only see us on TV and hear our voices on radio, but they haven’t met me in person.

“So, I will simply find time to play with them and have a meal with them as well as cheering them up.”

With a music career spanning over decades, Macheso has many awards under his belt and an extremely rich discography with twelve master-piece albums.

He was recently listed as one of the highest earning musicians in the country by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).