Macheso leads stellar cast of musicians set to perform at Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival

By Mandipa Masenyama

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso is leading a stellar cast of local artists from different genres who as billed to perform at the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival between April 15 and 16.

The festival’s star studded line up includes the Sungura music crackerjack, gospel crooner Mambo Dhuterere, Jiti singer Baba Harare, Selmor Mtukudzi, Nox Guni, Jah Signal and fan favourite, Winky D.

The Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival, organised by entertainment promoters Y2K, will take place at the Athena, Leicester this Friday and wrap up with a family show at the London O2 Arena in Peninsula Square.

Tickets for the show are sold online at http://www.y2kpromotions.org/ and https://diasporainsurance.com/sama/.

The music superstars will share the stage with DJs Welly T, SAB, DJ Mel, Fatha Ansy and MCs Empres Trisha and Jah Hannief.

Winky D promised his UK fans a sterling performance at the concert.

“ChiExtra, Gafa rapindira. The Diaspora SAMA Festival is here. Make a date with the Gafa on Friday the 15th, the Gafa the VG will be there representing in Leicester at the Athena on Saturday the 16th. It’s going to be happening in London at the Indigo O2, so we just want every Gafa to link up so we can have a nice Gafa party. Remember on Saturday it’s a family show, bring the whole family, the Gafa and the VG we go to lock down the places it’s going to be murder. See you there.”

Selmor Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Signal and Nox Guni have since departed for the festival preparations with Winky D, Baba Harare and Mambo Dhuterere leaving for the UK Tuesday afternoon.

An ecstatic Macheso promised fireworks to the fans.

“We are on our way to the UK, to the fans, we say be ready for the best,” he said.