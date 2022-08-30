Machete gangster battling for life in hospital after pub patrons attack him with beer bottles, stones 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MACHETE wielding Gweru man, who threatened violence against fellow imbibers at a local drinking spot, was left for dead after he was overpowered and attacked with beer bottles, bricks and stones.

Police confirmed the arrest of Kelvin Mpofu (26) of Mkoba, who is now battling for his life while admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm the arrest of a 29-year- old man who was in possession of a machete at Mkoba 11 business centre, Gweru on August 25, 2022 at around 1500 hours,” said Mahoko.

Circumstances are that Mpofu was drinking beer with other patrons, whom he accused of stealing his money.

He was wielding a machete and threatening to bludgeon revellers.

“It is said that he became violent and started smashing beer bottles, threatening to cause bodily harm to all of them. Sensing danger, the patrons mobilised themselves and started striking him with empty beer bottles, bricks and stones,” said Mahoko.

It was during the fracas that police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect and recovered the machete.

“The suspect sustained injuries all over the body and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital under police guard. Investigations into the matter are in progress,” said Mahoko.