Machete killer ‘haunted by victim’s avenging spirit’ hands self to police

By Tonderai Saharo

SOME “avenging spirits” are said to have tormented a machete wielding killer who has handed himself to the police and confessed to using the weapon to hack down a fellow gold panner at a Masvingo mine some three years ago.

Police sources said Golden Muziyoni, 28, handed himself to the police in Mvurwi over a week ago.

He had been on the police wanted persons list for three years.

Muziyoni was accused of murdering one Elliot Kutsirayi.

According to sources close to the strange incident, Muziyoni went to the police station complaining of sleepless nights.

He was saying he sees visions of his victim during his sleep ordering him to return the gold he seized from his victim.

Muziyoni has since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Candice Kasere facing murder.

He was remanded in custody to 12 February and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Innocent Mbambo told the court that on 19 March 2017 at Lennox Mine in Mashava, Muziyoni and his accomplice Pinana Manenji, approached the now deceased who was in the company of Carlton Zhou and were panning for gold.

Court heard the two then demanded for gold, gold ore and cash from the now deceased and his colleague.

Court was further told the two panners refused with their belongings resulting in Muziyoni and Zhou taking out machetes from their waist belts and attacking them.

Both victims sustained cuts on different parts of their bodies, but Zhou managed to run away to make a report to the police, leaving his less fortunate colleague being hacked to death.

Court heard that the now deceased sustained deep cuts on the head and bled profusely from the cuts until he became unconscious.

The now deceased, according to prosecutors, was picked up some hours later while lying down helplessly by one Admire Mazamani who took him to the police where he was rushed to Masvingo provincial hospital for treatment.

The now deceased spent four days receiving treatment at the hospital before he was discharged.

He continued battling for life leading to his death on 8 May 2017.

A post-mortem conducted revealed that Kutsirayi succumbed to injuries he sustained from the attack.