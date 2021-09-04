Machete Robber Hacks Elderly Shurugwi Woman To Death 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

AN ELDERLY Shurugwi woman died after she was hacked to death by a machete-wielding robber who forced entry into her house on Wednesday night.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko has confirmed the gruesome murder.

“Mary Matonda a female adult aged 67-years-old of Mandema Village, Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi died on her way to hospital after she was struck with a machete by an unknown male adult who forced entry into in the house she was sleeping in with Deserve Matonda, another female aged 22 years,” Mahoko said.

The unknown robber demanded cash from the two while threatening to kill them.

However, in a self-defence, the now-deceased picked a machete but was overpowered and disarmed by the assailant.

“The intruder then struck her once on the knee and she collapsed. The man took US$100, KG Tel cellphone, and $4 000 before he disappeared from the scene. Unfortunately, Mary died before she reached the hospital,” the police spokesperson added.

In another unrelated tragedy, a Gweru man died upon admission at the Gweru provincial hospital Thursday after he was stabbed all over the body by unknown assailants.

“Circumstances are that on 2 September at about 0600 hours, a passerby saw the now deceased, only identified as Machaya of Mkoba lying on the ground, groaning in pain near High Voltage tuck-shop, Mkoba 15, Gweru,” Mahoko said.

“It was discovered that Machaya had several stab wounds all over his body. He was taken to Gweru hospital where he died upon admission.”

Meanwhile, another Gweru man is lucky to be alive after robbers pounced on him Wednesday and stabbed him on the neck demanding cash from him.

“Mike Ndlovu a male adult aged 28 years of Chief Mutabeni, Zhombe was attacked by two unknown men at Mkoba 17 turn off, Gweru. The incident occurred on 1 September 2021 during the night,” Mahoko said.

“One of the suspects stabbed Ndlovu on the neck and he fell down. The suspects searched Ndlovu but found nothing and fled the scene. Ndlovu was assisted by a passerby who found him lying by the roadside. He was referred to Gweru hospital where he is admitted and is in a stable condition. All three cases were reported to the police and investigations are underway,” Mahoko said.