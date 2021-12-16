Madam Boss Bags Second International Award

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

ZIMBABWE People’s Choice award winner Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss, has bagged another award for being the best actress after competing with talented South African prominent actresses.

Madam Boss was one of the top four nominees for the awards organised by Africa Social Entertainment Awards.

Her rivals were three top South African actresses who include Nelisiwe Sibiya who is an actress and a singer, Letoya Makhene who is a South African actress, singer and television personality and Tebogo Thobejane who is a South African business woman and an actress for the famous South African television show Muvhango.

Backed up by more votes from home, Madam Boss expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Zimbabwe and people around the world for voting for her.

“Tachigwinha haaaa maZimbabweans you love me ndazviona,” she posted on her Instagram page.

She has previously been awarded the best African socialite by America’s top awards show E! People’s Choice Awards. Social media platforms flooded with speculations on how social media personalities are underrated and not fully appreciated in Zimbabwe and how they ought to be awarded.