Madam Boss Eats Own Words, Apologises Over Reckless Statement

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL comedienne, Madam Boss born Tyra Chikocho, has apologised after she was forced to retract her insensitive comments over ongoing protests against child marriages.

This comes after the popular socialite made a senseless rant over the unfortunate case of a 14-year-old girl, Memory Machaya who died while giving birth at a Marange church shrine in Bocha.

“Fambai mega kuenda kwaMarange ikoko mozotiudza kuti zvaitasei tinozongoposter tichiti well done,” she had said after a fan tried to get her to join the online campaigns against child marriages, common in the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect.

This attracted a huge backlash to Madam Boss who jotted an apology to fans and brands associated with her.

She added that as a mother she identified with the cause #JusticeForMemory and her heart bled when the girl child suffers. Madam Boss has an infant daughter, Mikayla.

“Once Again Am Sorry to all my fans and all the corporates that I represent.

“I’m a very peaceful person who mostly likes to keep to myself and stick to what I know best, entertaining my fans, even those that mock me, I’ve been accused of many things and called different names but I have never cared because I know myself.

“I’m a mother and also a woman and my heart bleeds each time I see a woman or a girl child suffer. That’s why I always post any issues concerning abuse of a girl child.”

The comedienne went on to claim her words were taken out of context, reiterating that she is against child marriages and hoped the perpetrators will be arrested.

“I chose not to keep quiet on this occasion because the Marange shrine issue is one that has touched my heart and I’m pained that my live video a few days ago was taken out of context.

“However, I’m here today apologising to each and everyone that was offended by that video and also to say I’m personally against child marriages and strongly hope the culprits of the Marange shrine be brought to book. #JusticeForMemory,” she wrote.