Madam Boss Gets Semicolon Wrist Tattoo

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIENNE Madam Boss recently got a semicolon tattoo inked on her wrist.

The symbol used in mental health advocacy is inspired by global non-profit organisation Project Semicolon. The organisation provides support to people suffering with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

In mental health advocacy matters the semicolon represents a decision to move forward with life and not end it just as authors use it to continue a sentence.

Madam Boss showed off her new tattoo in a series of Instagram posts.

See images below: