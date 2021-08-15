Madam Boss In Reckless Rant Over Pregnant Marange Minor’s Death

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIENNE, Madam Boss has come under fire after making an insensitive remark, trivialising ongoing protests over the death of a minor giving birth at a Marange church shrine.

This comes after a 14-year-old girl, Memory Machaya from the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church died a few weeks ago while giving birth at a church shrine in Bocha.

A week ago police issued a statement saying it had started investigating the matter and recently revealed that while the investigations were at an advanced stage the location of her grave was in dispute.

Citizens have rallied for influential voices to join the campaign against child marriages and get the relevant authorities to bring perpetrators to book.

Speaking in a live Facebook video, Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho said those who wanted to stage protests against the Marange apostolic sect were free to do so as she would not be part of the campaigns.

“Fambai mega kuenda kwaMarange ikoko mozotiudza kuti zvaitasei tinozongoposter tichiti job well done,” she said much to the disappointment of her followers.

Madam Boss was responding to a fan identified as Tabitha Bandera who had commented, “Congratulations ladies kana mapedza handei kwaMarange kunoprotesta”.