Madam Boss Is E! African Social Star 2021

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIENNE Madam Boss has once again proved to be a force to reckon with after a thumping victory at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Madam Boss born, Tyra Chikocho, scooped the regional African Social Star award beating YouTube star celebs, Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe Dambuza, Azziad Nasenya, Falz, The Oddity and Whitney Ramabulana.

The 47th edition of the pop culture awards ceremony is scheduled for December 8 at the Baker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in USA.

It will broadcast be live on E! and NBC television channels.

Voting, which was underway on the website, closed on November 17.

Madam Boss announced the addition of yet another award under her belt on her social media pages.

She wrote; “I am just a girl from Madziva. We did it.

“Thank you Madam Boss fans for voting for me wow I can’t believe this. Mum dearest wake me up. Thank you @eonlineafrica this is big for me and my fans. Zimbabwe we did it.”