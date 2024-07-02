Madhevere, Mavuta return as Zimbabwe names T20 Squad to face India 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket on Monday named the Chevrons squad which will face India for a five-match T20I series.

Scheduled to run from July 6 to 14 – all the games will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe will be led by new head coach Justin Sammons who was appointed last month by the national cricket board.

Chevrons squad saw Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta marking their return to the national team after serving their four-month ban for substance abuse.

Bowler Tendai Chatara also returned to the squad after missing the team’s previous tour of Bangladesh.

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a youthful team during the coming tour, at 38 years he will be the oldest player in the squad.

Zimbabwe squad has an average age of 27 with youngsters like Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram in the team.

India comes into this tour with a spring in their step after lifting the T20I World Cup over the weekend following a thrilling final against South Africa which they won by 7 runs.

The visitors (India) are expected to land at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR T20I SERIES VERSUS INDIA:

Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton