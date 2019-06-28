Madinda Ndlovu quits Bosso

Gone with the wind. Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has quit the club

By Staff Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has finally laid the resignation ghost that has been stalking him for over a month now.

The former Warriors winger, reportedly tendered in his resignation at the club offices this morning, putting to an end a less than impressive one half year stay at the Bulawayo giants.

Ndlovu’s departure follows a wretched run of form by the country’s oldest football club that at some point he suggested had been caused by “juju.”

Early this month Ndlovu was forced to swat away rumours that he was headed to neighbouring Botswana’s Gaborone United after the club accidentally announced him as its new coach.

It has emerged that indeed he will join Goborone.

Highlanders are expected to issue a statement on the coach’s departure today.