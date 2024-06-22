Madokero Creek housing complex, shopping mall officially opened — Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe’s progress towards prosperity

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the Madokero Creek Housing Complex and commissioned the Madokero Mall Phase 2 Extension, highlighting the significant milestones achieved by the Second Republic in providing sustainable social protection for citizens.

He said the country has marked a major achievement in its quest for sustainable social protection, highlighting that last December, he inaugurated Madokero Mall Phase 1, and now, he has opened Phase 2.

The president also added that these achievements mark significant progress in the nation’s quest to provide a secure and prosperous future for our citizens and they also solidify the foundation of the national development strategy, creating a lasting legacy of growth and well-being.

“In December of 2022, I was here to commission the completion of Madokero Shopping Mall Phase 1. Today we are gathered to witness the successful completion of Phase 2.

“All these projects are significant milestones of the Second Republic’s journey and quest towards providing sustainable social protection for our citizens.

“In doing so, we are fortifying the pillars of our National Development Strategy through the construction and establishment of lasting assets,” he said.

Mnangagwa praised the Public Service Pension Fund for its strategic investments, which have created wealth for contributors and reduced pension dependence on Treasury coffers.

The president commended the Public Service Commission for its contribution to the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030, emphasizing infrastructural development.

He also encouraged the pension fund to expand its portfolio into affordable housing developments and invest in factory shells and workspaces for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He emphasized the importance of modernisation and urged local authorities to invest in ancillary infrastructure and amenities to develop smart cities across Zimbabwe.

“My government approved the setting up of the Public Service Pension Fund to enable the Fund to create wealth for its contributors and eventually reduce pension dependence on Government Treasury coffers.

“In this regard, we are witnessing the benefits as a result of strategic investments by the Public Service Pension Fund.

“Since 2019, the Public Service Pension Fund has been receiving and ring-fencing pension contributions from public officers.

“This has fast become an instrument that drives sustainable economic progress and social protection for government workers and indeed the citizens of our great country, Zimbabwe.

“The investments, initiated through the fund, are not only buildings and infrastructure but evidence of my government’s commitment to ensure that dignity, comfort and security are afforded to those who have 40%,” Mnangagwa said.