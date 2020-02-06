Madonna offers to let Harry and Meghan sublet her apartment

Channel24

After Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal firm in January, an unexpected friend has reached out to the couple – and offered to let the couple sublet her Central Park West apartment.

“Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” Madonna said in a video uploaded to her Instagram account. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment at Central Park West. It’s two-bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony.

“I think that’s going be a winner. That’s going to be a dealbreaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

The short clip seems to have been taken backstage at the 61-year-old’s Madame X Tour.

“Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?” she asked in the caption of her impromptu post.