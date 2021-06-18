Madzibaba, Sulu, 13 Other Artistes Get Housing For Covid Awareness Campaigns 

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SUNGURA icon, Nicholas ‘Madzibaba’ Zakaria and 14 other artistes were recently awarded with residential stands in Norton by the Muduvuri Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation (MREF) for raising Covid-19 awareness in the country through their work.

The 15 artistes have been instrumental in providing citizens with information and education on the Covid-19 pandemic despite the ban on live shows.

Songs, dramas, sculptures, paintings and literary work has played a pivotal role in encouraging the populace to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and getting vaccinated against the global pandemic.

The foundation led by businessman, Jimayi Muduvuri awarded the residential stands to 21 individuals including legendary musicians, Nicholas Zakaria, Albert Nyathi, Somandla Ndebele, Mechanic Manyeruke, Freddy ‘Kapfupi’ Manjalima, Simon Mutambi, Sulumani and Allan Chimbetu and locals with disabilities.

Arts Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire applauded the move which comes as a reprieve to artistes whose livelihoods have been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very pleased that your organisation has come to the assistance of our musicians. Your assistance comes at a time when artistes are not getting much income because of the Covid-19 situation,” said the deputy minister.

“We need to ensure that our artistes, especially musicians, get all the assistance they can coming from the government side as well as the private sector. I urge more players to come in and assist our artistes during these difficult times,” he said.

With the recent introduction of stricter lockdown restrictions and ban on large gatherings, musicians cannot earn much from their arts careers that largely rely on gatherings for generation of revenue.