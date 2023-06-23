‘Madzibaba’ Wicknell Chivayo splashes out US$100k on Roman Catholic parish

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a long serving member of the Johanne Masowe apostolic sect recently splashed out US$100 000 on a Harare based Roman Catholic church.

He added a Toyota Hilus single cab and solar system to the donation which he said was a token appreciation for support received during his mother’s funeral in 2021.

In a social media post, Thursday, the controversial businessman said: “Last week I donated a brand-new Toyota Hilux single cab truck and US$100 000 to the Sacred Heart Small Christian Community at ST Gerards Roman Catholic Church in Greystone Park with pleasure.

“This was my small way of saying thank you to the church for all the endless support they gave us as a family during and after my mother’s funeral.”

RELATED:

“Losing a parent is the most painful thing on this planet and they made the burden lighter for us…when the head priest drives around using the vehicle for God’s work and duties may he remember us in his prayers as we are nothing without the Lord’s blessings.

“I grew up in the Roman Catholic Church and actually became an Altar server at school. However when I turned 30 I decided to upgrade and join the best church on this planet Johane Masowe Echishanu. All churches are equal, we have but one God the Father the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Chivayo who is on a spending spree recently added three posh vehicles with a total cost of over US1.9 million to his top of the range fleet.

Earlier this year he bought his church leader, Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and his wife, two new off-road Toyota vehicles, a 2023 Hilux GR Sport and 2023 Fortuner VX, respectively, worth US$162 000.