Mafume Challenges Suspension

By Mary Taruvinga

SUSPENDED Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume has filed an urgent High Court Chamber application challenging his suspension by Local Government minister July Moyo.

His application was filed on January 12 this year.

The councillor is seeking a review against Moyo’s decision to suspend him without convening a disciplinary hearing.

Mafume was suspended for the fourth time in December last year on allegations of misconduct.

He wants his suspension “set aside and be declared null and void.”

Mafume, who is also the MDC Alliance secretary for local government was suspended just two weeks after his return to work on expiry of his third suspension.

In his letter moyo said Mafume had committed acts of misconduct

“I have reasonable grounds for suspecting that you councillor Jacob Mafume have committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and wilful violation of the law as referenced in subsection (1)(b)(c) and (e) and hereby suspend you with immediate effect,” said the minister.

Mafume, who stands accused of corruption and his criminal cases are pending before the courts.