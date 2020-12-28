Mafume Suspended As Harare Mayor

Spread This News











Staff Reporter

LOCAL government has with immediate effect suspended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, deputy mayor Luckson Mukunguma and four other councillors on allegations of gross incompetence and misconduct of duty.

The six are both facing criminal charges involving abuse of office.

Mafume is in remand custody while the other five are out on bail.

Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson confirmed the suspensions.

“Harare Mayor, @JMafume, his Deputy councillor Mukunguma and 4 other Harare councillors who have cases pending before the courts have been suspended by the Minister of Local Government until the finalisation of their cases,” said Mangwana.