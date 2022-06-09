Magaisa declared national hero 

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CIVIL Society Organisations Wednesday declared the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s advisor, Alex Tawanda Magaisa, a national hero.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the Secretary for the Constitutional Law Centre (CLC), Dzikamai Bere, said they have dedicated five days of mourning in honour of Magaisa.

A lot of activities have also been lined up for that period.

“Magaisa chose to live his life in the public square with ordinary struggling masses of Zimbabwe. For that, he has deserves to become a people’s hero.

“In his own words, he said, ‘Heroes are not decided in boardrooms. They are decided by the work they do during their lifetime’ and in that regard, on behalf of the millions of Zimbabweans whose lives were touched by Alex Magaisa, today we declare Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa the people of Zimbabwe’s national hero,” Bere said.

Bere added, “In line with this declaration and in consultation with the family and friends, we are declaring from today five days of mourning.

“In these days, starting from today, a series of activities have been lined up to give Dr Magaisa a befitting send-off.

“As tribute to the late intellectual, CLC has lined up a lot of activities for the next five days.

“On Wednesday at 7pm, we will host a memorial space to honour the hero, an inaugural memorial lecture on Thursday at 5pm which will be hosted by top human rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, a virtual memorial service on zoom and Facebook livestreaming on Friday, a big Saturday march in memory of the famous big Saturday Read (BSR), which will start from Africa Unity Square at 11 am and the fifth event will be confirmed as we await repatriation.”

Magaisa was a constitutional law expert and had been lecturing at Kent Law School since 2007.