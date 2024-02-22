Magaya celebrates as Yadah FC wins Khama Billiat’s signature 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries owner Walter Magaya on Wednesday officially revealed that his club has signed Khama Billiat ahead of the 2024 league season.

Yadah officials were spotted at Robert Mugabe airport receiving the former Warriors star. Gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya who owns Better Brands the official sponsor of Magaya’s club was also present to welcome Khama.

The Miracle Boys secured Billiat’s signature ahead of Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos who had first shown interest in the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward.

Other than Dembare, Manica Diamonds and reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars had also joined the race for Khama’s signature.

“This week we agreed to do big big!.

“Takati vhura hombe.

“We introduced the water project and Khama joined Yadah F.C,” posted Prophet Walter Magaya on his social media handles.

Sources within Yadah Stars FC revealed that Billiat was paid US$20 000 as a sign-on fee by the Miracle Boys.

Billiat joins Yadah as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.

The 33-year-old former CAPS United is marking his return to the local Premier Soccer League since 2010 when he featured for CAPS United for a short stint before being snatched by South Africa topflight league side Ajax Football Club.