Magaya convicted for Aguma HIV drug but maintains cure is perfect

By Mary Taruvinga

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader, Walter Magaya has been convicted for contravening sections of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act through manufacturing and marketing an anti-HIV drug without first clearing with authorities.

He fell foul of the law when he announced November last year that he had finally discovered clinical cure for HIV/Aids in the form of a herbal drug which he called Aguma.

Appearing before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on behalf of his company, Aretha Medicines Tuesday morning, Magaya was convicted on his own guilty plea.

Through his lawyer, Everson Chatambudza, Magaya was quick to point out that his only blemish was in his premature announcement he had found the cure but maintained his drug was perfect.

“The drug went through laboratory tests in India and the discovery was proved to be true before the announcement was made.

“This is only a technical fact whereby the accused only skipped set procedures by advertising the drug without complying with the law. Otherwise the word that there is a discovery still stands,” his lawyer said.

Magaya pleaded for leniency saying he tried to follow procedure but was given a cold shoulder by officials within the country’s health ministry.

“The court must consider that prior to his arrest, the accused tendered an apology to the whole world on November 1 2018…,” said Chatambudza.

“There was an attempt on the part of the accused to comply with the law.

“Three days prior to the announcement, he wrote to the ministry and notified them on the discovery and about his intention to announce his discovery to the whole world, a clear indication he was seeking guidance.

“Unfortunately, he did not get any response.

“If the ministry had responded, setting guidelines, the accused should have complied.”

Magaya was set for sentencing Tuesday afternoon.