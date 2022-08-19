Magaya gold mine workers picket his hotel over unpaid ‘slave wages’

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader, Walter Magaya is reportedly embroiled in a protracted salary dispute with workers at his Shamva gold mine, who picketed his Yadah Hotel in Harare over alleged neglect by the cleric

The clergyman is allegedly turning a blind eye on his employees’ dire welfare.

The situation at the lucrative gold mine has prompted employees to stage industrial action over unpaid and low salaries.

Scores of disgruntled workers last week descended on Yadah Hotel demanding an audience with the popular prophet who owes them three months’ pay.

According to a source who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, Magaya was not present at the sprawling hotel when the drama unfolded.

“We travelled to Harare with the aim to seek audience with the prophet at Yadah Hotel. We were forced to sleep in dormitories while waiting for him to come and address us, but he never pitched up. In a bid to pacify us, his officials gave us US$80 each out of US$730 owed, and were told the remainder would be settled, but since then nothing has materialised,” said the source.

“It has been three months now and still we have not been paid our dues. Some workers have abandoned work citing incapacitation, and have gone home over non payment of wages.”

Efforts to get comment from Magaya were fruitless as his mobile phone was unreachable, while PHD spokesperson, Admire Mhango, promised to respond to inquiries by NewZimbabwe.com, but later reneged and preferred to ignore calls to his mobile phone.

The man-of-cloth has a vast business empire that straddles across hospitality, mining and sport, among other investments.