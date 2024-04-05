Magaya’s Heart Stadium get green light to host PSL Games

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIFA’s First Instance Board on Thursday homologated Prophet Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium to host Premier Soccer League games.

The 5000 seater stadium will host its first topflight league game on Saturday when Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stars host Simba Bhora.

Heart Stadium was officially opened last year in December by President Emerson Mnangagwa and it is one of the local stadia with the prospect of hosting international games.

Thursday’s approval saw Heart Stadium joining Rufaro to be the only two stadiums eligible to host topflight league games in Harare.