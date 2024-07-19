Magaya’s Yadah FC risk another FIFA sanction as Zindoga cuts ties with club over unpaid salaries

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

JUST a week after Walter Magaya’s Yadah FC was ordered by FIFA to pay a staggering US$82 000 to three Brazilian players after failing to honour contractual obligations, the club could be in hot soup again.

A local player Junior Zindoga is ‘threatening’ to drag the club to FIFA for not paying his outstanding sign-on fees, bonuses and some of his monthly salaries.

The former Maritzburg United player broke two metacarpals during Yadah’s opening game against Hwange in March.

The striker was then flown to South Africa where he went through surgery, however, it has emerged that Yadah did not foot his medical expenses rather they have neglected the player whom they owe some monthly salaries and sign-on fees.

Zindoga has terminated his contract with the club and notified them through Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

“We refer to the previous notice of 17 May 2024 (attached), by means of which we requested that you remedy several contractual breaches.

“Unfortunately, we note that the notice remained unanswered, and no remedy was provided.

“Since the club failed to honour its contractual obligation of paying Mr Junior Zindoga his salaries, winning bonuses, housing allowances, medical bills and his signing-on fee even after having notified the club of its breaches.

“We hereby wish to notify you that by means of this letter Mr. Junior Zindoga has terminated the employment contract with Yadah Football Club with immediate effect with just cause.

“He reserves his right to file a claim against your Club in front of the ZIFA or FIFA National Dispute Resolution Chamber (NDRC) or any other relevant legal tribunal,” reads the letter written by FUZ to Yadah.