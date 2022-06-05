Magistrate reverses community service, cages MRP officials after “mix up of papers” 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SEVEN members of the Mthwakazi Republic (MRP) were Friday caged 33 months for public violence following conviction by Bulawayo magistrate, Sangster Tawengwa.

The seven were initially ordered to perform community service, but the sentence was amended to custodial after “a mix up of papers.”

Two of the seven were sentenced to a year each for storming Bulawayo central police station protesting over the foiled abduction of their party leader, Mqondisi Moyo, by state security agents last year.

The convicts include the party ‘s national women’s league chairperson, Sibongile Latifa Banda, Busi Moyo, Tinos Nkomo, Levison Ncube,Akim Ndebele,Nkosinathi Ncube and youth league member, Maxwell Nkosi.

National youth league leader, Mongameli Xukuthwayo Mlotshwa and Welcome Moyo, national youth league secretary for security, were caged two years.

A group of the party’s youths Tuesday last week stormed the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria in South Africa and removed the Zimbabwean flag before replacing it with their party’s flag.

The youths were protesting the conviction of the nine and their subsequent incarceration at Khami Maximum prison and Mlondolozi prisons respectively, pending judgment on their case.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, party leader, Mqondisi Moyo, said the party will appeal the sentence.

“We have already activated our legal team to appeal this harsh decision to imprison our members. As far as we are concerned, the members are innocent,” said Moyo.