Harare Magistrates’ Courts abandon virtual hearings as power cuts persist

By Staff Reporter

AN electricity cut frustrated normal business at the Harare Magistrates Court, forcing the abandonment of virtual hearings, which included Victim Friendly Courts.

The stoppage of virtual courts in light of the absence of alternative energy sources such as generators, goes against efforts of digitising court proceedings in the country by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Virtual hearings Tuesday were stalled as there was a power outage, which resulted in court staffers failing to utilise equipment such as recorders and cameras, thereby forcing proceedings to be held physically.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) issued a notice on the further curtailment of power throughout the country.

Most public service providers, including the judiciary, have been negatively affected by the rolling cuts.

ZESA has, however, not stated when power cuts would come to an end.