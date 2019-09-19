Magombeyi found alive, dumped outside Harare

Dr Peter Magombeyi's colleagues have been protesting demanding his safe return

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

DOCTOR Peter Magombeyi who was reportedly abducted Saturday evening has been found, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

Magombeyi who was allegedly seized by three men in Budiriro, Harare had been missing for four days.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still verifying.

“I am still verifying. Get in touch with me later,” he said.

While NewZimbabwe.com could not independently verify the claims, sources said he had been found dumped near Harare.

Health workers had staged demonstrations demanding his safe return and had downed tools forcing hospitals to turn away patients.

Information regarding to where he was and his abductors was still sketchy at the time of publication.

Sources speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity confirmed that Magombeyi was dumped in a bush in the area between Harare and Chinhoyi.

His colleagues have contacted him to ensure his return home.

“Peter has been found, he is okay and arrangements to collect him are underway,” said the source.