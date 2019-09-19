Magombeyi held in basement, tortured

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

DOCTOR Peter Magombeyi has said he was being held captive in a basement and tortured.

Magombeyi, who disappeared Saturday after he was reportedly seized by three men in Harare’s high density Budiriro suburb, had not been heard from until Thursday evening, four days later.

Since his reported abduction, doctors and nurses had downed tools, protesting with placards signed “No Peter No Work”.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president, in an interview with a local radio station, said he did not recall much of what transpired except for being intermittently tortured using electric shock.

“I remember being in a basement of some sort and I was electrocuted at some point.

“I don’t know how I got there. At the moment I don’t where I am hurt. I have body pains but I have no wounds,” Magombeyi told a US funded radio broadcasting into Zimbabwe.

Magombeyi added that he barely remembered much detail of his abductors or eating anything in the four days he was being held captive.

His release follows an eventful five days in which his colleagues within the health profession staged marches and held vigils for his safe return.

Early this week, striking doctors petitioned the executive to act on the disappearance of their colleague and on Thursday, they petitioned Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda demanding Magombeyi’s safe return.

Government had also set up an investigative commission to look into the alleged abduction while maintaining their stance that a “third force” wanting to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image was behind this and other recent abductions on government critics.