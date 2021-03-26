Magufuli Buried In Hometown

Spread This News











BBC

TANZANIA’S former president John Magufuli has been buried at his family home in the north-western district of Chato.

Mr Magufuli died last week from what the authorities described as cardiac complications.

The funeral which was televised was attended by family and top government officials led by new President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The burial caps a week of public mourning events across the country.

The late president’s body was lowered to the grave at exactly 16:45 local time at his family home in Chato, along the southern shores of Lake Victoria.

The former commander-in-chief received a 21-gun salute as fighter jets flew past the graveyard.

Mr Magufuli, who was first elected in late 2015, is the first Tanzanian president to die while in office since independence more than 60 years ago.

While there has been a public outpouring of grief for Mr Magufuli, opinion is sharply divided about his legacy.

Some Tanzanians say he will be remembered for his war against grand corruption, resource nationalism and the construction of mega-development and infrastructure projects.

Others say he will be remembered as a leader who did not tolerate political opposition, muzzled independent media and the civil society.

Most recently as a Covid-19 sceptic, he also responded to the pandemic in an unorthodox manner, drawing criticism from health experts around the world.