Mahachi breaks silence after acquittal from child abuse, attempted murder allegations

WARRIORS and SuperSport United star Kuda Mahachi has finally broken his silence following his recent acquittal on serious allegations of abusing and attempting to murder his son.

Mahachi is now battling to revive his career after being acquitted of attempted murder and child abuse charges.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Mahachi, who was sacked by his South African club SuperSport United due to the allegations, revealed how his world crumbled during the seven months he was in and out of court before his acquittal last week.

“On Friday the 25th of November, after seven months, I was acquitted on two very serious criminal allegations of attempted murder and child abuse. During these seven months, I saw my whole world turn upside down.

“I was dismissed from my club with immediate effect and no income, I was vilified by a nation that I once was the football darling of, and my fate was sealed through social media without trial. During these seven months, I lost everything I lived for. Seven months of being shunned even by those I played alongside, seven months of death threats, seven months of depression, the list can go on.”

Mahachi said contrary to allegations that he had abused his son, resulting in serious injuries, his son Diego was a victim of negligence at the hands of his family members after he was diagnosed with Ulcer Sepsis Necrotic.

“My son, Diego was a victim of negligence at the hands of family members who were meant to look after him at my home in Bulawayo. Diego was diagnosed with Ulcer Sepsis Necrotic, (the so-called flesh-eating disease) which is a very rare but serious infection,” he revealed.

“I am not just a broken man; I am a pained man by what has happened to my son and how I was accused of attempting to kill him despite reports from medical experts. No one cared to give me a chance, no one cared to give me the benefit of doubt.

“I have played football for 15 years for my country and for top-flight clubs, yet despite this, I was accused of using my four-year-old son for rituals. How is it that I have played this game for 11 years before my son was born and suddenly now needed him for rituals for my career,” said Mahachi.

Mahachi last played competitive football in mid-February while with SuperSport United, who then suspended him in May – subject to judicial processes – after allegations on the latter surfaced.

His contract was then not renewed upon its expiry at the end of June.