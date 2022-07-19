Mahere falsehoods trial stalls as key witness plays hard to get

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE trial in which Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere is accused of publishing falsehoods has stalled amid reports that a key witness is nowhere to be found.

Mahere landed in the dock after she allegedly published falsehoods by tweeting that a police officer had killed a baby with a truncheon.

Police later said the baby was alive.

Mahere said the case was Tuesday postponed because the mother of the alleged baby is sick and has relocated to the rural areas.

“The case postponed to August 2 because the State says the mother of the baby is sick and has relocated to the rural areas.

“She failed to appear in court on 6 July and a warrant of arrest was issued for her. They could not locate her in Chitungwiza where she is said to reside,” said Mahere after the court proceedings.

The prominent lawyer also complained about the charge against her.

“This month marks two years since I’ve been on remand on flimsy charges. In the new Zim, nobody will be persecuted for free speech, holding the government to account or demanding justice and fairness. Liberty is a cornerstone of democracy,” she said.

Also charged with the same offence are jailed CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

They are also yet to be tried.