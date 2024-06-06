Mahere reduces defamation claim against Gappah to US$50k – says apology was insincere 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

LAWYER and opposition politician, Fadzayi Mahere, who is in a court battle with author, Petina Gappah, has reduced her claim from US$1 million to US$50 000.

The notice to amend the claim was not read in court, but Mahere is continuing with the case despite Gappah’s recent retraction of her claims and apology.

Last week Gappah issued a statement retracting claims she made against Mahere offering to donate to a charity of the latter’s choice.

In her submissions before Justice Jacob Mafusire, Mahere asserted that Gappah’s apology and retraction were insincere and that Gappah has persisted with the defamatory allegations.

Mahere accused Gappah of using the court to damage her reputation and that of her family.

“This is a continuation of a pattern of defamation against myself, my father, and my family,” said Mahere.

She added that Gappah’s actions demonstrate a propensity to continue making defamatory statements, despite the apology.

“She continues to make the attacks and insists those statements were true which shows that she is not insincere,” she said.

RELATED:

Mahere emphasized the lasting impact of Gappah’s statements, noting they remain vivid in people’s minds even after six years.

Gappah countered, saying it was Mahere who introduced her father to the case, making it fair for her to address related questions.

She also alleged that Mahere’s colleague, David Coltart, had made similar allegations against Mahere’s father. Mahere’s lawyer objected, arguing it was irrelevant to the proceedings.

Gappah insisted her statements did not harm Mahere’s career or activism, citing Mahere’s subsequent appointments and opportunities.

She argued that her widely circulated apology and retraction should mitigate any harm caused.

Justice Mafusire adjourned the matter indefinitely after granting the amendment and hearing submissions from both parties. Gappah is to file her closing submissions on June 17, while Mahere, represented by Nokhuthula Moyo, will file hers on July 2, 2024.

Mahere’s lawsuit against Gappah stems from allegations that Gappah helped her with Cambridge essay and accused her of securing university placements through her father’s influence

Gappah also alleged that Mahere tried to seduce the father of her child.