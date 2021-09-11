Mahere, Six Others Freed For Staging Anti-Govt Protests

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje has freed MDC Alliance spokeswoman, Fadzai Mahere and six other activists who got arrested for taking part in anti-government protests on July 1 last year.

Mahere was removed from remand together with Jessica and Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapata, Nyasha Musandi, Tinotendwa Muswe, and Jasper Lotter following the state’s failure for them to stand trial.

The state was instructed to continue by way of summons after failing to bring the accused’s record before the court and asking for a postponement.

The seven were represented by Doug Coltart and Chris Mhike. Coltart told the court that the seven had religiously attended court sessions despite delays in their trial.

Prosecutor Malvern Mapako had asked the court to postpone the matter to another date and saying their docket was with Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Mahere and her co-accused were arrested at the Groombridge Spar shopping complex in Mt Pleasant, Harare while holding placards and the state charged them for inciting public demonstration and public violence.