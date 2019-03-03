Mahrez strike takes Manchester City back to the top

BBC

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s win at Bournemouth was “one of the best performances we’ve ever played” as the champions overcame injuries to Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The champions lost De Bruyne and Stones either side of the break before Riyad Mahrez – on for Belgian De Bruyne – scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

“[It was] an incredible performance – one of the best performances we’ve ever played,” said Guardiola.

“We didn’t concede one shot on target, we were committed at set-pieces defensively, every time we lost the ball we had three or four guys going to recover the ball.

“It was incredible how well they played today – the way they helped each other was fantastic.”

It was a second 1-0 win in the space of four days for City, who once again dominated possession but were forced to be patient against dogged and defensive opponents.

They only created one clear-cut opportunity in the first half, when David Silva met De Bruyne’s low cross but could only side-foot wide.

Seconds before the break they suffered their first injury blow when De Bruyne went down unchallenged and immediately signalled to the bench that he wanted to come off.

It was the same scenario at the start of the second period, with John Stones walking off the field to be replaced by Vincent Kompany.

Despite those setbacks, City continued to push forward and deservedly took the lead after 55 minutes. Charlie Daniels failed to properly clear Bernardo Silva’s pass, the ball falling to Silva who teed up Mahrez to fire home at Artur Boruc’s near post.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper could possibly have done better, but made up for it with a series of impressive stops to keep the score at 1-0.

The 39-year-old showed great athleticism to tip Sergio Aguero’s lofted long-range effort on to the bar before pushing Mahrez’s header away from point-blank range.

Bournemouth offered little as an attacking force in reply, failing to have a shot at goal or force a single corner.

City’s win puts the pressure back on title rivals Liverpool, who can return to the summit with victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.