Mai Tt Drops Masibambaneni Teaser

By Mandipa Masenyama

FAN favourite Zimbabwean social media personality Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Tt, has dropped an exquisite teaser of a new track which features the phenomenal Afro pop vocalist Sandra Ndebele titled Masibambaneni.

Mai Tt dropped the teaser of Masibambaneni featuring the Bulawayo queen on her social media pages and captioned it “Harare, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe are you ready. Dropping Soon.”

With over excitement, Sandra posted a picture of her, and Mai Tt clad in traditional attire and captioned it “She is in Blues”, before releasing a video of the priceless moments she had with the social media personality in the studio recording the song.

Fans applauded the duo for doing a project together and expressed how anxious they are for the track to be finally released.

“Well-done ladies keep up the good work, we are proud of you and we can’t wait,” one fan said.

“Well done ladies ngasibambaneni ngempela. Even here in South Africa we are waiting,” another fan said.

The to-be-released song is a mixture of Shona and Ndebele which advocates for peace, encouraging people to be one and to love each other.

The multi-talented comedian has featured in many songs with artists from different genres, including Jiti musician Baba Harare.

Mai Tt recently dropped the popular gospel song but with a different twist titled Rumbidzwai Jehovah which fans also applauded her for as the praise song came with a few additional lyrics that touched the hearts of many.