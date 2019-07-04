Maid in court for molesting employer’s son (7)

Bulawayo Correspondent

A 19 year old Bulawayo house maid appeared in court on Thursday facing charges of indecently assaulting her seven-year-old employer’s child.

Ayanda Mpofu of house number 54 Balfour road, Bellevue appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Franklin Mkhwananzi to answer to the charges.

Appearing for the State , Rufaro Mageza told court that on an unknown date during the school holiday in April this year, the boy woke up to find himself in the maid’s bed.

Court heard that the minor and his minder share the same room but different beds.

“As he was lying on the accused‘s bed, the accused lay on top of the complainant who was lying facing upwards. She slightly pulled down complainant’s pyjamas, pulled his penis and rubbed it against her vagina. Accused did not utter any word,” Mageza told the court.

The following day during the night again, the boy woke up to find himself in the maid’s bed lying facing upwards.

“The accused person laid on top of the complainant and pulled down the complainant’s pyjamas slightly. She went on to pull her skirt upwards and rubbed complainant’s penis on her virgina with her pant on. Accused did not say a word,” Mageza further told the court.

The boy reported the incident to his mother on the 3rd of July this year.

The mother then reported the matter to the police.

Mpofu was remanded in custody up to the 9th of July.