Maid jailed nine months for stealing $2 000 from MP, wife

By Tonderai Saharo

Masvingo: A MAID employed by Zanu PF MP for Masvingo West, Edmond Mhere and his wife stole $2.225 from the couple to meet her festive season expenses.

A local court heard that the maid helped herself on the money as she had gone for months without receiving her wages.

Emmaculate Mutsambara (30) pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu.

In mitigation, Mutsambara told the court that she was a single mother of two minor children under her care and earned a paltry RTGS$400 salary per month.

“I have not been receiving my salary for months and I needed to use the money during the festive season, that’s why I committed the offence,” Mutsambara told court.

She then pleaded for a lenient sentence saying she was prepared to restitute her employers.

Mutsambara was however sentenced to 9 months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition she performed 210 hours of community service.

Prosecutor Innocent Mbambo told the court that on 19 December last year, Mutsambara was ordered to load some bed sheets into Vester Mhere, wife to the MP’s car.

Court heard that during the process, she took an Itel cellphone which was in the car and hid it.

Court was further told that she knew her employer’s ecocash security pin number and later transferred money amounting to $2 225 into different ecocash numbers.

The theft was only discovered some eight days later when Mhere could not locate her phone.

She then reported the matter to the police.

Investigations were done through econet which released an ecocash statement detailing all the transactions, leading to the arrest of the maid