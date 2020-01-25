Maid up for strangling employer’s minor son

By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE house-maid Memory Zvinzveku allegedly strangled her employer’s son to death for reasons yet to be known, a Harare Court heard on Thursday.

Zvinzveku was hauled before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who advised her to seek bail at the High Court since she was facing a serious offence.

She was not asked to plead and will be back in court in two weeks’ time.

According to the state, the deceased was a pupil at Tafara 1 Primary School in Harare.

Zvinzveku worked for the boy’s family in Eastview.

Court papers show that the incident occurred on January 22.

Zvinzveku went to pick the boy from school.

When they returned home, the boy went to play with his friends at their neighbour’s place.

The court heard Zvinzveku later followed to their neighbour’s place and took the boy home again.

It is alleged that she went on to strangle him to death before she laid him in the bed.

“Whilst at home, the accused person strangled the deceased who died on the spot and placed him in bed,” the court heard.

Zvinzveku allegedly undressed the boy’s blood soiled white t-shirt and dressed him in another clean green t-shirt.

She then called their neighbour, Fadzanai Kakunguwo and informed her that the deceased was unconscious.

Kakunguwo went to the house and discovered that the boy was already dead.

She however also discovered that he had marks around his neck.

The neighbour also noted that the deceased minor was now wearing another t-shirt, raising more suspicion.

She searched the house and found the t-shirt the boy was wearing now stashed in the laundry basket with blood stains.

The matter was reported to police leading to Zvinzveku’s arrest.

Post mortem results showed that the boy died from strangulation.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa said, “There are witnesses to testify who positively knew accused and identified accused person at the scene of crime.

“The deceased got into the house alive and well and was wearing a white T-shirt as confirmed by witness Tsandiso Karutsva.”

He also said evidence against Zvinzveku is overwhelming considering that she was the only person who was in the house with the deceased.