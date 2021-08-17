Major Ambush On Militants’ Mozambique Forest Hideout

Spread This News











BBC

RWANDAN and Mozambican troops are reported to have launched a major operation against Islamist militants hiding in forests in northern Mozambique.

This follows aerial bombardment of the region which is thickly wooded and hard to access.

Security officials say insurgents are disguising themselves as village-dwellers.

Southern African forces recently deployed to Mozambique are approaching from other directions in an attempt to encircle the militants.

Rwandan and Mozambican forces recently seized the port city of Mocímboa da Praia which had served as a major Islamist base.