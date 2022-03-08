Major Water Pump Breakdown Leaves Bulawayo Running Dry

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZIMBAMBWE’S second largest city, Bulawayo, has been running dry for three days after two major pumps at Tuli 6J and Rifle Range reservoirs broke down Saturday.

The breakdown was revealed town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice to residents.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that water supplies to areas served by the Tuli 6J and Rifle Range reservoirs have been disrupted. This interruption is as a result of a sudden failure of white metal bearings on the clear water pumps at Ncema, which supply the Tuli 6J and Rifle Range reservoirs,” Dube said.

“Council is working on replacing these bearings which are no longer available on the shelf due to the pump’s age and must be machined to specification. Water supply will be restored as soon as the repairs are finished.”

Dube said the affected areas were Esigodini, Lookout Masuku Barracks, Fortune Gate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlope, Parklands, Khumalo, Queens Park, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale, Lochview, Sunnighill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Harrisvale, Jungle, Trenance, Richmond, Sauestown, Neqi, Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja and Makokoba.

“BCC wishes to apologise to valued consumers for the inconvenience caused and assure the affected residents that supplies will be restored once bearings are replaced and pumping resumes at Ncema leading to Tuli 6J and Rifle Range reservoirs improving to satisfactory levels,” Dube said.

The council last week introduced a 20-hour water-shedding programme in some suburbs.