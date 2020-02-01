Makandiwa A Surprise VVIP Guest At ED’s National Day Of Prayer

By Staff Reporter



VICE President Constantino Chiwenga spent most of his time at the Interdenominational Church Conference Saturday chatting to United Family International Church founder, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



The duo were seated next to each other in the VVIP tent.

Observers commented that Chiwenga, who is on a recovery path after spending four months hospitalised in China, was seeking spiritual guidance from the popular prophet.

Chiwenga is also appearing in court where he is going through a messy divorce process with his estranged wife, Mubaiwa. He also reported his wife to the police for attempting to murder him while admitted at a private hospital in South Africa receiving treatment. The matter is before the courts.