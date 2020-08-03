Makandiwa claims foretold Covid-19 cure

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

UNITED Family International Church (UFIC) founder, Emmanuel Makandiwa says he has foretold hydroxychloroquine as cure for Covid-19.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon on live television, Makandiwa said he foretold the cure on February 9 this year before scientists could even study and understand the novel disease.

“Before anything was said concerning this cure, we came out I remember in February on the 9th. They hadn’t even figured out what this disease is,” he said.

Makandiwa earlier this year claimed he had prophesied the pandemic outbreak during a sermon in January 2015.

He said he repeated the prophesy in 2016 and 2017 during UFIC church services at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

He then made two more prophecies emphasising the seriousness of the strange disease which he said “emerged from the sea”.

The charismatic preacher accused the Chinese of manipulating the disease to their advantage, adding, the Asian country believed to be origins of the pandemic was reluctant to reveal how many of its nationals have recovered from the pandemic.

Makandiwa further urged Zimbabweans not to underestimate this deadly pandemic.

“This thing is very deadly and people should not underestimate the impact of this plague,” he added.