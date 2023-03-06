Makarati named new Dynamos captain

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

EXPERIENCED defender Frank Makarati has been named the new Dynamos captain ahead of the 2023 Premier Soccer League season which begins on March 18.

The 28-year-old star takes over from fellow central defender Partson Jaure, who left the club when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Jaure is now at Premiership newcomers Simba Bhora.

Makarati was one of the outstanding players on the domestic soccer scene last year and was duly recognised by a special panel which voted him one of the country’s soccer stars for the 2022 season.

He was rumoured to be on the verge of leaving the club when his previous deal expired at the end of last season, but Dynamos moved quickly to tie him down to a new contract.

After committing his future at the club, Makarati has now been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the club this season as they seek to end their long wait for elusive silverware.

The central defender will be deputised by roving right back Emmanuel Jalai, who arrived at the club in 2019 initially on a loan transfer from Aces Youth Academy.

The second vice-captain is the experienced former Warriors defender Kevin Moyo, who recently joined the Harare giants from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dynamos, who are under the guidance of new head coach Herbert Maruwa will kickoff the new campaign with away trip to Premiership returnees Hwange on March 18.