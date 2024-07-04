Makhadzi admits she borrowed money from loan shark to attend BET awards

Spread This News

Limpopo-born artist Makhadzi has admitted to owing the South African Revenue Services (SARS) millions in tax, sharing that she needed to borrow money from a mashonisa in order to attend the BET Awards.

Makhadzi who won a BET Award “Viewers Choice: Best New International Act”, revealed to MacG and Sol on Podcast and Chill that she is still paying SARS off monthly, to the point where she doesn’t have any money left for her to spend.

Praying she wins the award before the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony kicked off in Los Angeles, California, Makhadzi thanked God for enabling her to take out a loan and travel to the US.

The South African artist said it’s no secret that she’s going through a lot, after her financial situation with SARS was leaked to the Sunday World in December.

According to the publication, Makhadzi owed SARS R6.6 million in unpaid taxes which was reportedly dropped to R2.7 million after a tax consulted assisted her.

Makhadzi said she’s still paying off SARS every month and had to borrow money from a mashonisa in order to attend the BET Awards.