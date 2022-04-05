Makhadzi, Jah Prayzah Hint At Second Collaboration

Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi in the studio

Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi in the studio

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN music star Makhadzi has hinted at another collaboration with Jah Prayzah.

The music duo in 2020 worked together on Makhadzi’s track Kokovha off Munya Wanga album.

Makhadzi jetted into Zimbabwe over the weekend for her headline performance at the annual Jam Afro Festival at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

The ‘Murahu’ hitmaker known for her vibrant act received raving reviews from fans.

Following her performance she took to her Facebook informing Jah Prayzah she was eager to join him in the studio.

Jah Prayzah replied: “Makhadzi you know I believe in your vibe always. Let’s create more magic. Studio has been cleared for you today and I am ready for this one”.

The two later shared pictures in the studio with Makhadzi adding the caption: “Jah Prayzah he welcomed me with love. We are about to do magic as always.”

In a separate post, Jah Prayzah wrote: “Work Mode Activated…….”.