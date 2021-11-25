Makhadzi Scoops First International Award

Spread This News

Mandipa Masenyama

TOP SOUTH AFRICAN singer Makhadzi won her very first international award Sunday.

The popular singer Sunday took home the artist of the year award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Makhadzi also performed at the awards, which celebrate Africa’s biggest acts.

The “Ghanama” hitmaker was up against some seriously tough competition that included the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Black Diamond, and Focalisitic.

The star, who performed at a private event in Harare in October, could not contain her excitement when she collected her award on stage.

“Good evening Africa. I’m speechless, but I want to thank God, for taking me out of the streets of South Africa and bringing me here, in Lagos, to represent SA and my culture Tshivenda,” said an emotional Makhadzi.

Makhadzi did not forget to thank those who were instrumental in helping her achieve her success.

On Instagram, Makhadzi thanked producer, singer, and songwriter, Mr. Brown, for pushing her to believe in herself.

“I always deliver the best because of your contribution.

“Congratulations to myself, the whole team, and my fans for winning this award. It’s possible black child. Your love and support is too much thank you very much,” said Makhadzi.

Makhadzi was also nominated for the best female artist in Southern Africa, where she was nominated alongside Mzansi queens, Busiswa (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), among others.