Makhadzi walked off stage in Zimbabwe ‘for safety reasons’

Spread This News

City Press

South African superstar Makhadzi almost left her Zimbabwean fans disappointed during her performance at the weekend.

In a circulating video, the award-winning performer, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was seen stopping her performance after almost three minutes of being on stage. This was after someone from the audience threw a bottle at her while she was performing.

“Okay guys, bye-bye. Thank you very much,” she said as she walked off the stage.

As people were shocked and complained, the former Open Mic Productions artist said:

“No, but you can’t throw bottles here. You can’t do that, thank you.”

Makhadzi said sorry about that Winky D drama that happened in UK waniKo ku Kadoma maive makuitana sei futi?????Makadzi left the stage in less than 5mins after some Zimbabweans started throwing bottles on stage pic.twitter.com/Z84BLbPxpo — Paul Muchemwa???????? (@paulmuchemwa2) October 17, 2023

In the same video, the Makhadzi Entertainment founder was seen backstage with her manager, Maphuti Mothapo, and Zimbabwean producer Mr Brown (Lynol Siwela), as well as security and people believed to be the event promoters. She was heard saying she wanted to go to the car, while someone else said the artist “needs protection”.

Speaking to City Press, Mothapo said her artist’s safety was compromised, and that was the reason she could not continue with her performance. But she added:

The reason she got off the stage was safety issues. We spoke with the promoters, and they guaranteed us safety and provided more security during her performance. After that, the performance was great. She performed a full set for an hour.

She further said that instead of objects, people threw money while Makhadzi was performing.

Some social media users felt that some Zimbabweans were still not over Makhadzi’s rant, which happened a month ago. The artist set social media ablaze when she complained about Zimbabwean artist Winky D (Wallace Chirumiko) on her Instagram Live.

Winky D performed for 80minutes, Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah shared 40mins. Ahoi magaffa ?????? pic.twitter.com/nNk34tpDzN — Street Hustler_Gri8zmann???????? (@Munyah_Wacho) August 27, 2023

She had performed in the United Kingdom, and she expressed her frustration towards the Zimbabwean promoters and the said artist.

The MaGear hitmaker mentioned that she was not happy that Chirumiko performed for an hour and 30 minutes while she performed for only 10 minutes.

She explained that she was booked to perform for an hour from 7pm as the venue would close at 10pm. However, to her disappointment, her performance time kept on being moved up, while Winky D performed for over an hour, eating into her time. Makhadzi added that she had to share 40 minutes with another artist (Jah Prayzah), which led to her performing for 10 minutes.

She said she and Jah Prayzah were paid only for their names to be destroyed, and performances sabotaged.

That whole show was planned to promote certain artists with our names. It’s not a secret that people bought tickets because of me and Jah Prayzah. They forced me to go to the BBC; I obliged. I promoted the show; people bought tickets at the last minute, and they were sold out.

She added she had rejected bookings in South Africa and other countries for the UK show because she was promised R500 000.

In her rant, the Metro FM Best Female Award-winner said that she loved her Zimbabwean fans, and no promoter would make her fight with them.

However, some Zimbabweans defended Chirumiko and said he was a bigger artist than Makhadzi. Makhadzi later apologised to Chirumiko and said they should work on something together.

Before her weekend performance in Zimbabwe, Makhadzi said she loved Winky D and Jah Prayzah.