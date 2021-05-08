Zanu PF Youths Plot Paradza Protest Over ‘Rigged’ Makonde DDC Elections

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF youths in Makonde district are planning to stage a protest this Saturday against their district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson, and Deputy Information Minister Kindness Paradza over “rigged” DCC elections.

The elections were held last December.

The senior party and government official is also accused of protecting from expulsion, Makonde DCC youth affairs secretary Ketty Chanetsa who the youths allege is a “sell-out”.

“Hello, colleagues. This Saturday we have an inter-district meeting in Chinhoi (sic). We want to have a smooth and productive meeting and l expect our leadership in Chinhoi (sic) to mobilise bona fide delegates only for this meeting,” a notice reportedly issued by Paradza to Makonde DCC members reads.

“I also expect discipline prior, during, and after the meeting just like what we witnessed in Mhangura and Makonde. Am, therefore, directing Chinhoi (sic) leadership to make sure that we don’t have any disruptions to our meeting.”

Sensing the situation could turn volatile, Paradza has reportedly notified the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The notice further reads; “l have already notified police to be on standby and arrest anyone who disrupts our meeting. I expect Cde Voster (Mashevedzanwa) to do your job and you must liaise with our (state) security agencies for them to be on high alert. Thank you.”

Chanetsa is under fire over a slew of allegations, including treachery for disclosing sensitive party secrets to known elements aligned to the vanquished G40 faction opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She was recently barred from attending the organ’s inaugural meeting held at the Public Service Training Centre in Chinhoyi for being a “G40 sell-out.”

A group of riotous youths, clad in customised designer jumpsuits emblazoned with Zanu PF logos, denounced her for leaking party information to social media personality Gugu Ncube a.k.a “Dr. Amai”, who in turn, allegedly uses it to denigrate the party and its leadership on social media platforms.

When NewZimbabwe.com contacted Paradza for comment Friday, the Makonde lawmaker could neither confirm nor deny the letter written to DCC members.